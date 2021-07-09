9 Jul 2021
Vet nurses at Cambridgeshire-based Dick White Referrals have teamed up with a Leicester-based charity that supports health clinics in the continent.
Harriet Bolton with the scrubs ready to be shipped to Inter Care in Leicester.
A couple of kind-hearted vet nurses have spearheaded a project to send much-needed medical aid to Africa.
RVNs Harriet Bolton and Bianca Garner – of Linnaeus-owned Dick White Referrals (DWR) – are working with Leicester-based charity Inter Care, which supports health clinics in countries such as Ghana, Tanzania, Sierra Leone, Malawi and Zambia.
So far the pair have donated a range of surgical clothing to be shipped to the continent, which will be added to a 20ft container full of vital medical supplies.
Miss Bolton, medicine ward nurse manager at DWR, said: “It all came about because we were about to dispose of some surgical wear, including scrub tops and trousers. We thought it a waste to throw them away, so got in touch with Inter Care via email and they were very quick to come back to us.
“They said they frequently ship containers full of medical supplies to Africa and one was being sent this summer, so we quickly sent them our supplies to be included in the next shipment.”
Miss Garner added: “We initially looked at this as just a one-off donation, but now we’ve learned all about Inter Care we’ll be looking into sending more things in the future.
“I think it’s a great idea and a great cause because the charity supports more than 100 health units in some of the poorest parts of Africa, sending much-needed medical supplies and aid to rural clinics.”
Inter Care has thanked the team at DWR, saying: “We were very grateful to receive the scrub tops and trousers – all of which will be extremely useful to our partner health units in Africa and have been allocated to the container of medical supplies we are preparing to send to northern Malawi.”