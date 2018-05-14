Of 31 dogs included in the study, the average age was 9.2 years, with males nearly three times more likely to be affected. At presentation, 5 dogs had subclinical arrhythmia, 10 had clinical signs related to arrhythmia and 16 had congestive heart failure. Ventricular tachycardia existed in 58% of cases, while 16% had supraventricular tachycardia. A total of 4 dogs died suddenly and 2 died from congestive heart failure, while 11 dogs were euthanised for cardiac reasons and 2 euthanised for non-cardiac reasons.