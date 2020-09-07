7 Sept 2020
Free online event will feature speakers on a number of small animal internal medicine topics.
Speakers have been lined up for the Small Animal Medicine Society (SAMSoc) autumn meeting, which is set to take place online on 14 October.
The society appeals to vets with a shared passion in small animal internal medicine, and a full programme is set for the autumn meeting from 9:30am to 6pm.
Confirmed speakers and topics include:
Entries for the SAMSoc poster/case report competition are welcome, with details available online.
Registration is free to all current (2020) SAMSoc members, and anyone interested in the meeting can email SAMSoc.
For full details on the society or the meeting, visit the SAMSoc website.