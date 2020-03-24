24 Mar 2020
Veterinary surgeon made unemployed by coronavirus pandemic makes face masks to raise cash while she waits to see if she can get at job at Tesco.
Sarah Keir is making and selling face masks to earn money during the pandemic.
A vet left without work due to the coronavirus lockdown has decided to diversify her career by making and selling face masks.
Sarah Keir had been working as a locum until two weeks ago, but a combination of cancelled contracts and the COVID-19 lockdown have left her in limbo without a source of revenue.
She has applied to work at Tesco following its announcement that a recruitment drive is under way to cope with demand caused by panic buyers.
But while she waits to see if she has a job, Sarah has been trying to keep some vital cash coming in by making the colourful masks.
She said: “I just feel so useless, so have started to make face masks – they might not do much, but it seems that fabric masks do something. I am working on more designs that can be autoclaved, etc.
“I have a collection of fabric, so I might as well be useful and make things, and try to support myself for as long as possible. My shop is on Etsy at SarahTheVetShop.
“I hope more vet work comes along, but I can do something.
There are no medical claims and the masks are not personal protective equipment, but they have been made by a qualified veterinary surgeon and designed to reduce hand contact with the nose and mouth, as well as prevent the wearer accidentally coughing or sneezing on someone else.
Sarah is planning to modify her design to comply with those recommended by the Belgian government, which have some evidence for use.
But Sarah rejected the idea her story of ingenuity may be inspirational, pointing to a life shaped by some tough experiences.
She added: “I am from Dunblane and was 16 years old, about to sit major exams with a baby sister 10 years younger than me, and for most of a day I did not know if she was alive or dead in the mass school shooting. I was in final year at vet school when foot-and-mouth disease hit.
“My mottoes are only worry about things you can control and laugh, otherwise you may end up crying. Together we are stronger and we all need to pull in the same direction to get through crises like these.”