25 Aug 2022
A retired Norfolk vet has completed a 1,000-mile charity walking challenge, with time to spare.
Sarah Lloyd set herself the challenge to cover the distance between 1 March and 1 September to raise funds for the Jubilee Sailing Trust (JST).
With her rescue dog Tolly, she traversed many of the county’s best known paths and beaches, reaching her finish line two weeks ahead of schedule.
Dr Lloyd said: “It would have been fantastic to have done it as a long distance walk, but I had to be realistic. I have knee and back problems, and these days they start complaining if I walk above 10 miles a day.
“I also hurt my Achilles tendon being too enthusiastic at a ceilidh for the Queen’s platinum jubilee, so ice packs and a walking pole have been my friends.”
Dr Lloyd, who retired in April, having most recently worked at Toll Barn Vets in North Walsham, has so far raised more than £1,200 towards a £2,000 target for the trust, which offers people of all abilities tall ship sailing experiences.
Funding problems forced the charity to decommission one of its two ships, STS Lord Nelson, last year, and Dr Lloyd – who took part in The Tall Ships Races after being introduced to the sport through the SPVS – wants to keep its other vessel, SV Tenacious, afloat.
Dr Lloyd said: “JST makes an amazing difference in people’s lives. It’s not just the team building, but the confidence building as they discover they achieve things they never thought possible. I want to help make sure SV Tenacious can keep offering those opportunities.”
Donations can still be made online.