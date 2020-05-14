14 May 2020
UK CVOs release joint letter to vets concerning their obligations regarding testing and reporting any positive results for coronavirus.
The UK’s CVOs have released a joint letter advising vets about testing animals for coronavirus during the COVID-19 crisis, amid emerging evidence that some animals can become affected.
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss, Scotland CVO Sheila Voas, Wales CVO Christianne Glossop and Northern Ireland CVO Robert Huey emphasise that the Government’s focus is on providing SARS-CoV-2 testing capacity for people.
The COVID-19 pandemic is a global public health emergency and is placing unprecedented pressure on health services worldwide, with widespread human-to-human transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19.
Current evidence suggests that SARS-CoV-2 emerged from an animal source. However, further investigations are needed to find the source, determine how the virus entered the human population and establish the potential role of an animal reservoir in transmission.
There is emerging evidence that there is a possibility for some animals to become infected through close contact with infected humans; however, there is no evidence of SARS-CoV-2 circulating in pets or other animals in the UK, and there is nothing to suggest animals may transmit SARS-CoV-2 to humans.
Human-to-human is the predominant route of transmission of SARS-CoV-2. The Government’s focus is, therefore, on providing SARS-CoV-2 testing capacity for people.
Infection of animals with SARS-CoV-2 meets the [World Organisation for Animal Health’s] OIE’s criteria of an emerging infection. As a consequence, veterinarians should report any positive test results for SARS-CoV-2 they receive to the CVO in the administration where the virus was detected.
A decision to test for SARS-CoV-2 should only be taken in the interest of the animal’s health and welfare, with due consideration to the RCVS guidelines on veterinary work during the current social distancing requirements.
Further guidance is available on the APHA Veterinary Gateway for vets and laboratories on professional obligations regarding SARS-CoV-2 testing in animals and reporting requirements for positive tests.