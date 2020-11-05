5 Nov 2020
“The bespoke SAVSNET reporting tool has been designed to save time and duplication of effort by clinicians” – Heather Davies of the Small Animal Veterinary Surveillance Network.
Image © Stanislau_V / Adobe Stock
The Small Animal Veterinary Surveillance Network (SAVSNET) has developed a tool that will allow practitioners to report adverse drug reactions and suspected lack of expected efficacy events to the VMD using a button embedded into the SAVSNET window.
The report form will pre-populate with information from the animal’s health record, meaning practitioners will only need to review this information and add reaction details.
It will then be automatically submitted to the VMD via SAVSNET, and it is hoped this new functionality will improve the efficiency of submitting a report to the VMD and save the reporting veterinary professional a significant amount of time.
SAVSNET’s Heather Davies said: “Current methods of reporting including paper reports, and online forms can be time-consuming and often cannot be completed at the end of each consultation.
“This means clinicians may have to find time later in the day to complete the forms and will often have to familiarise themselves with the report particulars again.”
These methods of reporting also require duplication of effort by the clinician as much of the information contained within the report form may already be contained within the consultation notes.
Ms Davies added: “The bespoke SAVSNET reporting tool has been designed to save time and duplication of effort by clinicians, and provides a method of reporting that can be accessed through the practice management system.
“This new tool has been designed in collaboration with the VMD to ensure all relevant information is captured in the most time-efficient way possible for clinicians. Once submitted, reports are automatically transmitted to the VMD and users are given a reference number, which can be copied into the animal’s record, along with the option to receive a copy of the report via email.”
Ms Davies continued: “This work forms part of a larger project exploring adverse drug reactions in veterinary medicine, funded by the VMD. We hope that a more efficient system for reporting, which saves time for clinicians, will encourage more reporting, and contribute to improved health and welfare of animals.
“If the reporting tool is successful we will approach additional practice management system providers not currently working with SAVSNET and invite them to adopt this (or a similar) system.”