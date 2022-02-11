Ms Jermy said: “These scammers have been calling all over, it’s not just a local problem. Some of the calls have gotten pretty nasty. They will ask for as much as £1,000, and if you don’t pay they tell you they’ll kill your dog. It’s that nasty. If you lose your pet you become very vulnerable and you would believe more or less anything to get your dog home. We have been working with the police on this, but I don’t know if anyone has been charged yet.