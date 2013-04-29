The sign of increased extensor tone in the forelimbs that results in the clinical picture in Schiff-Sherrington is the result of the disinhibition of the extensor motor neuron in the caudal cervical spinal cord segments. This occurs due to the injury of a specific layer of neurons in the cranial lumbar spinal cord segments called the border cells. These cells, located in the border of the grey column of the cranial lumbar spinal cord, will normally inhibit the extensor tone of the forelimbs via their axons sent cranially to the cervical intumescence (from L1-L5 spinal cord segments to C6-T2 spinal cord segments).