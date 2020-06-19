19 Jun 2020
Members of the Scottish Parliament support increased penalties and new legal protections for service animals.
Police dog Finn – pictured in 2016 with his handler, PC David Wardell – was stabbed in the chest and head in the line of duty.
Penalties for the worst acts of animal cruelty are to increase in Scotland following a vote by members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs).
“Finn’s law”, which provides better legal protections for service animals such as police dogs and horses, is also being introduced in Scotland.
The Animals and Wildlife Bill, which has passed its final stage in the parliament, increases the maximum penalty for the most serious animal and wildlife crimes to five years in prison and an unlimited fine.
Finn’s law – already in place in England – was named after a police dog seriously injured when he was stabbed in the chest and head. His attacker faced only criminal damage charges, and the new legislation removes a legal defence of self-defence for attacks on service animals in the course of their duties.
Animal welfare enforcement bodies will also have new powers to take animals into their care for quick rehoming without the need for a court order.
Scottish rural affairs minister Mairi Gougeon said: “This bill is an important milestone in Scotland’s long tradition of protecting our animals and wildlife.
“The increased maximum available penalties reflect the seriousness of some of the very cruel crimes seen against domestic and wild animals – although these cases are, thankfully, rare.
“The bill also provides innovative new powers – described as ‘transformative’ by the Scottish SPCA – that will allow animal welfare enforcement agencies to quickly rehome animals in their care.”