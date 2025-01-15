15 Jan
Westport Veterinary Clinic has become the first Fear Free-certified practice In Scotland.
The small animal practice, with sites in Linlithgow, South Queensferry and Edinburgh, is the latest in the UK to join the growing global community of vet clinics prioritising low-stress pet environments.
Fear Free was founded by “America’s veterinarian” Marty Becker, and featuring input from hundreds of specialists in behaviour, medicine and handling.
The programme offers knowledge and tools to help pets’ physical and emotional well-being, reducing fear, anxiety and stress during veterinary visits and interactions.
Westport has worked closely with Fear Free and each of its three sites has introduced the scheme’s protocols to its everyday operations to ensure consistent, calm and comfortable experiences.
Fiona Leathers, practice and clinic manager at Westport Veterinary Clinic, said: “I first encountered Fear Free almost 15 years ago and have built my clinical life around its principles. To now be part of a team that shares this vision has been incredible.
“Our team embraced the certification process with passion, working tirelessly to make each branch as calming as possible. I’m grateful to our vets, nurses, customer care team, and especially to our director, Stuart McMorrow, for his unwavering support throughout this journey.”
Randy Valpy, chief executive of Fear Free, said: “Westport Veterinary Clinic’s certification as the first Fear Free-certified practice in Scotland is an exciting step for Fear Free and the Scottish veterinary community.”