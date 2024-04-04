4 Apr 2024
A consultation has been launched on the housing of laying hens for egg production.
The Scottish Government is consulting on proposals to ban use of all cages to house laying hens for egg production.
While battery or barren cages were banned in the UK in 2012, so-called enriched cages – offering more room to nest, roost, scratch and rest – have continued to be allowed.
Poultry industry representatives are among those now being asked for their views on phasing out the enriched cages. It would make Scotland the first UK nation to outlaw the practice.
Launching the consultation yesterday (3 April), the Scottish Government cited a 2020 survey showing 88% of the British public considered use of cages in farming as cruel, while 77% supported a complete ban on use of them.
As of February this year, 1.1 million hens are housed in cages in Scotland, the Government said.
Scotland’s agriculture minister, Jim Fairlie, said: “We want to improve the welfare of laying hens to ensure their confinement does not negatively impact their normal behaviours.”
Mr Fairlie added: “Significant progress has already been made in recognising the importance of animal welfare – both in Government policies and the demand from the public in the choice they make when shopping.
“If implemented, the ban would be another example of Scotland leading the way in improving the welfare of animals by being the first UK nation to ban the practice.
“We’ve seen the EU put forward legislation to prohibit using cages for all farmed livestock, with Luxembourg and Austria already banning them and others phasing them out.
“In the coming weeks we will also call for evidence on the use of cages in the gamebird and quail egg and meat sectors ahead of consulting on phasing out cages in those sectors in due course. I would encourage everyone with an interest in this issue to take part to help us shape how we protect the welfare of laying hens.”
The consultation runs until 25 June and is online.