15 Feb 2022
A sportsman who works for one of the UK’s biggest veterinary practices has been selected to join England’s physical disability rugby league (PDRL) squad.
Scott Gobin, who was born without a lower right arm, plays for Leeds Rhinos PDRL and has captained Yorkshire’s PDRL team.
When he isn’t playing rugby, Mr Gobin works for York-based veterinary group VetPartners as part of the central team providing HR support to practices.
Selection for the England Community Lions PDRL squad means Mr Gobin could potentially earn a call up to play in a tournament as part of the Rugby League World Cup this autumn.
He said: “I am very proud to have been selected for the England squad, and I’m looking forward to going on my first training camp this year. It would be a dream come true to play at the PDRL World Cup in October.
“Physical disability rugby is an amazing sport to be involved in, and it has slightly modified rules to empower disabled people and give them every chance to score.
“All the players are respectful of each other and there are rules to protect team members who have a more severe disability.”