1 Aug 2023
Biotangents say its new device can provide faster, cheaper, and more accurate tests to help vets and farmers tackle the disease.
A Scottish biotech company has unveiled a new rapid diagnostic tool that it says will help vets and farmers deal with bovine mastitis more effectively.
Biotangents launched the AmpliSpec LAB Mastitis device in an event at the Moredun Research Institute, close to its headquarters at the Pentlands Science Park near Edinburgh.
The disease is estimated to cost the global dairy industry around £25 billion a year.
The company said the assay rapidly identifies mastitis pathogens and believes it can be faster, cheaper and more reliable than traditional culture or PCR testing.
Chief executive Fiona Marshall said the test had shown 93% sensitivity and 95% specificity in testing.
She added: “To produce a practical, fast, and affordable diagnostic test is a great achievement, and down to our dedicated team, our development partners and the support of our investors.
“Now we look forward to seeing AmpliSpec LAB Mastitis being used around the world.”
Chairman Ian Hamilton added: “Cow longevity is key to reducing the environmental impact of dairy farms and we believe cost-effective, fast and accurate diagnostics are critical to achieving that goal – not to mention the wider societal benefits of reducing unnecessary antibiotic usage.”