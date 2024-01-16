16 Jan 2024
Mark Ruskell said legislation was needed to outlaw a sport that he claims is “beyond reform”, while consultations on its future in Wales are also continuing.
A new front has opened up in the debate on the future of greyhound racing after a Scottish politician signalled his intention to seek a ban.
The future of the sport is already being debated in Wales, where public views are currently being sought after tens of thousands of people backed calls for it to be outlawed.
Now, Green Party MSP Mark Ruskell has revealed his plans to bring forward legislation for a ban in the Edinburgh parliament, claiming the discipline is “beyond reform”.
The move follows a report by the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission last February, which recommended that no new greyhound racing venues should be allowed to open in Scotland.
It also called for a senior vet, with powers to prevent dogs from racing if they are unfit to do so, to be present at meetings and a wider review to take place within three to five years.
Although supporters of the sport maintain that progress is being made to tackle welfare issues, several welfare organisations, including the Scottish SPCA, have called for a ban.
Mr Ruskell said he was “compelled” to introduce the bill because “still there are some who refuse to accept that their race is run”.
News of the Scottish proposal emerged during an ongoing public consultation on animal welfare issues in Wales, including the future of greyhound racing.
Ministers in Wales pledged to consult after more than 35,000 people signed an online petition demanding a ban. A counter-petition, calling for the Welsh Government, to support the sport, itself attracted more than 10,000 backers.
Both campaigns were presented to the Welsh Parliament’s petitions committee which voted to keep them open until the results of the consultation were known during a meeting in Cardiff yesterday (15 January).
Committee chairperson Jack Sargeant said all signatories to both petitions had been informed of the consultation process, which runs until 1 March.