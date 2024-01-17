17 Jan 2024
Details of the measures north of the border are due to be outlined by ministers tomorrow (18 January), as charity leaders urge them to learn lessons from England and Wales.
Holyrood. Image © Heartland Arts / Adobe Stock
Scottish political leaders have been urged to learn lessons from south of the border as they prepare to set out plans for their own XL bully ban.
The Scottish SPCA has outlined the areas where it believes the Scottish Government must act to ensure its proposed measures are both “practicable and enforceable”.
Details of the planned legislation are due to be announced at Holyrood tomorrow (18 January), one week after the intention to act was first confirmed.
Although the organisation opposes the ban plan, its chief superintendent Mike Flynn said it would work with ministers in the hope the issue will be “handled better in Scotland than happened in England and Wales”.
Mr Flynn added: “In particular, we’re calling on the Government to put in place an effective public information and education campaign to help caring owners understand how to exempt their dogs.”
Other recommendations include a sufficient transition period and financial support to help owners exempt their dogs, plus support for the veterinary sector to ensure adequate neutering capacity.
The charity has also questioned claims made by first minister Humza Yousaf when he confirmed the intention to legislate last week that his administration advocated a “deed not breed” approach to legislation.
Mr Flynn said: “If the Scottish Government also believes in a ‘deed not breed’ approach to managing the control of dangerous dogs, we are confused by [its] failure to target the real issue – irresponsible breeding and irresponsible ownership.
“The Scottish SPCA believes firmly that anyone found guilty of owning a dangerous dog that has been involved in an attack should be automatically banned for life from owning another dog.”
In an earlier statement, the charity also insisted it had not seen an increase in the number of XL bully dogs being brought to its centres since the ban was implemented in England and Wales, despite Mr Yousaf’s claim that its decision had been influenced by the “flow” of dogs across the border.
Meanwhile, the Don’t Ban Me Licence Me campaign group has said it is still waiting for a hearing date as its efforts to seek a judicial review of the ban in England and Wales, after the High Court rejected an application for an injunction last month.