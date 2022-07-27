27 Jul 2022
A scientist who is set to receive a global award for his work in small animal medicine says his career has been “a journey as rich as anyone could wish for”.
A vet and academic who is set to receive a top global award this autumn has hailed his Scottish upbringing for inspiring his career.
Kenneth Simpson, now professor of small animal medicine at Cornell University in the United States, has been named the winner of the annual WSAVA International Award for Scientific Achievement.
The award, given for significant contributions to small animal medicine, is due to be presented at the WSAVA’s congress in Lima, Peru in October, where Dr Simpson will also present a paper.
A graduate of The University of Edinburgh Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies in 1984, Dr Simpson gained a PhD in gastroenterology from the University of Leicester four years later and subsequently served as a lecturer at the RVC.
He has worked at Cornell for the past 27 years and his research interests are focused on inflammatory diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, host bacterial interactions in health and disease, and culture-independent bacteriology.
Dr Simpson said: “When I was growing up in Scotland, my uncle Gordon – an exceptional veterinarian and farmer – waited patiently while I learned to recognise sick from healthy sheep and instilled in me the intimate connection between the environment, husbandry and health.
“His belief that I would make a good vet set me on a journey as rich as anyone could wish for.
“To those who have mentored me as a clinician and a scientist, and worked with me in the hospital and laboratory, I thank you for your inspiration, encouragement and camaraderie.”
WSAVA Scientific Committee co-chairperson Mary Marcondes said: “Dr Simpson has contributed enormously to the veterinary medical profession.
“His long list of scientific publications demonstrates how much he has added to veterinary science. This award is a recognition of his work and is well deserved.”