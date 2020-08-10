10 Aug 2020
Krka UK sponsors new category for the 2021 Dairy Industry Trade Awards.
From left: Giles Brandreth, Charlotte Read, Sarah Tomlinson and Sean Sparling (compere) at The Cream Awards 2020.
A new award to recognise the Young Dairy Vet of the Year is being added to the 2021 Dairy Industry Trade Awards, known as The Cream Awards.
Run by British Dairying magazine, The Cream Awards have added the new category – which is sponsored by Krka UK – to recognise an exceptional farm vet who has been working in the dairy industry for three to five years, and has contributed significantly to the health and well-being of herds under their care.
The Cream Awards already include an award for Dairy Vet of the Year, which was won this year by Sarah Tomlinson, veterinary surgeon at Westpoint Farm Vets in Derbyshire and technical director of the TB Advisory Service.
She said: “In recognising achievement among more recently qualified vets with this new award, Krka is giving the boost every young vet needs to shake off the ‘new grad’ title and instead become a ‘high-performing’ vet, judged by industry peers to be one of the best.”
Charlotte Read, key account manager – farm at Krka, added: “Newly qualified vets carry the future of this exciting and rapidly evolving profession with them.
“Highlighting their experiences and achievements is a fantastic way to recognise the contribution they are making, and to inspire new entrants to the rewarding world of the farm vet. Krka is delighted to support this new award.”