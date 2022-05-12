12 May 2022
The association has announced today (12 May) that it is now accepting entries for the 2022 awards, which are open to all veterinary surgeons in the first eight years of their careers.
BVA Young Vet of the Year 2021 winner Alex Davies.
The BVA has launched its BVA Young Vet of the Year Award 2022 to find an early career vet who has already made a difference and positive contribution to the profession.
Supported by Zoetis, the award recognises and celebrates vets in the early stages of their careers for a variety of reasons – ranging from outstanding patient care and supporting colleagues to going above the call of duty or championing causes in the sector.
BVA president Justine Shotton said: “We are excited to announce that now is the time to celebrate the contributions of those vets in the early stages of their careers.
“We know there are going to be so many inspiring entries this year, highlighting the hard work of those who have shown exceptional dedication through a very difficult time, and we are already anticipating finding it difficult to choose an overall winner.”
Sarah Heming, director of public affairs and communications at Zoetis, added: “[We see] creating and launching these awards with the BVA as such a positive step to calling out inspiring young veterinary professionals working hard to make a difference.
“We do this to help motivate, reward and recognise these valuable contributions made by so many young professionals, and we feel proud to be able to do this.“
The award is open to all those who are registered with the RCVS and in the first eight years of their careers – applications can be submitted until the 29 August deadline from those working within any veterinary sphere, including clinical practice, research, education or veterinary politics.
The winner will be announced in November at the London Vet Show BVA Gala Dinner and will receive a prize package which includes £1,000 prize money, a year of free BVA membership, a mentoring/engagement opportunity with Zoetis and career development opportunities such as becoming a BVA ambassador.