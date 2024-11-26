A toxic dose has not been established, but a single grape or dried fruit is unlikely to be a risk. Patients ingesting more than this should receive an emetic and repeat-dose activated charcoal, as well as having renal parameters monitored as a minimum. Twice maintenance IV fluids reduces the accumulation of tartaric acid and is an important part of the treatment protocol. However, if after being informed of the risks owners decline admission and the patient is discharged after gut decontamination, they should be instructed to return if signs start – particularly vomiting.