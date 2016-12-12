Vitamin A, which is responsible for normal keratinisation and follicular maturation, has been used to treat many keratinisation disorders. It has been used on its own and in conjunction with topical and/or systemic therapy. Varying degrees of success with this treatment have seen some owners report more than 25% improvement in the appearance of their dog, but others report no improvement. Not enough data exists to support or dismiss its use in treating SA (Lam et al, 2011).