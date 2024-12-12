12 Dec 2024
Scheme will be offering 20 places to new vets in March in addition to 35 available next September.
Linnaeus wants to maintain its Graduate Development Programme's “personalised support” offering.
A practice group is expanding its programme for graduates by introducing a second cohort in 2025.
Linnaeus said it decided to introduce a second intake for its Graduate Development Programme (GDP), rather than expand its existing one, to ensure it maintained its “personalised support” offering.
The changes mean that in addition to its traditional annual cohort of 35 places in September next year, a further 20 places will be available for a March intake.
Alison Price, graduate development programme manager at Linnaeus, said: “Completing vet school is a huge achievement, but we appreciate that many graduates want a well-deserved break afterwards.
“Having a second GDP cohort for March means they can travel, volunteer, see friends and family, or simply relax at home before taking the first steps in their veterinary career.
“Linnaeus has continued to grow, so we have more opportunities for graduates but wanted to ensure they stay in small cohorts. Introducing a March intake, rather than expanding our September group, means we can still provide personalised support and a tight-knit peer group for our graduates.”
Millie Holdsworth, lead veterinary surgeon at Park Vet Group, joined the Linnaeus GDP in 2021 after a year in practice and will be a mentor for March’s cohort. She added: “I remember entering clinical practice as a new graduate very well, and really enjoy taking others through their transition from student to veterinary surgeon.
“Having completed the GDP myself, it’s a pleasure and a privilege to mentor new cohorts and I look forward to meeting them in March.”
The first year GDP focuses on core clinical and professional skills, features 12 educational days and is aligned with the RCVS VetGDP course. a second year early careers programme includes up to five days of CPD chosen by the graduate with six core educational days focusing on advanced topic areas.