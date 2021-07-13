13 Jul 2021
VetPartners has announced plans to host a second discussion about the ongoing pancytopenia outbreak, which will once again be hosted by Rachel Dean on 20 July at 8pm.
Image © CharlesLeslieJr / Pixabay
VetPartners is hosting another live Zoom discussion for clinical teams on the pancytopenia outbreak in cats (20 July at 8pm).
It is the second time VetPartners has hosted a discussion to give clinical teams greater understanding of pancytopenia and the challenges of handling the cases.
The second session will provide an opportunity to discuss new information and share case experiences, as well as talk about the challenges of diagnosing and managing these conditions in practice.
The session will again be led by Rachel Dean, director of clinical research and excellence in practice at VetPartners, and members of the group’s small animal clinical board.