British Veterinary Dental Association has two streams when it takes place in April, one for general vets and nurses and one for those more familiar with dentistry.
The British Veterinary Dental Association (BVDA) is widening its offering for delegates to include a stream geared towards general practitioners and nurses (the incisor stream) and another for those more familiar with oral work (the carnassial stream).
The programme features world renowned international speakers and has been extended to two days to allow delegates the chance to enjoy as much content as possible.
The event is taking place from 4 to 5 April at the Royal Institute of British Architects, at 66 Portland Place, London.
Early bird registration has been extended until 16 February, with tickets starting at £300 for BVDA members.
