14 Oct 2022
Funding for the group, which was moved from Afghanistan to Pakistan, runs out this weekend and it is feared they could be deported back without urgent steps being taken.
The Government is being urged to act now to enable a group of Afghan veterinary professionals evacuated from the war-torn land last year to come to Britain.
Current funding support for the group moved to Pakistan under the Operation Magic Carpet campaign is expected to run out tomorrow (15 October).
Officials fear they could then be made homeless and potentially sent back to the Taliban-controlled land.
Now, the BVA, BVNA and RCVS have renewed their demands for urgent Government help to enable the veterinary professionals – thought to number 11 vets and 7 VNs plus their families – to come here.
The organisations have jointly written to the current prime minister Liz Truss, having initially raised the case with her predecessor, Boris Johnson.
BVA president Malcolm Morley added: “The ongoing situation facing the veterinary surgeons and their families who fled Afghanistan as part of Operation Magic Carpet is heart-breaking.
“We have repeatedly put pressure on MPs and the Government to find ways to create safe passage to the UK for them.
“Regrettably, despite generous offers of jobs, training and financial support from across the UK veterinary profession, current Government immigration schemes set up for those seeking asylum from Afghanistan are failing this group of people.
“We urge Liz Truss to consider this unique situation and grant safe passage to the UK where registration assistance, employment and support from the veterinary community awaits these individuals and their families who are in such urgent need of help.”
RCVS president Melissa Donald said: “These Afghan veterinary professionals have made an invaluable contribution to animal health and welfare, as well as public health in Afghanistan and, as fellow veterinary professionals, their safety is of utmost concern.”
She pointed out they had already highlighted the college’s partnership with the Refugee Council, which would enable those with veterinary qualifications the college does not recognise to sit its pre-registration exams and English language tests.
Dr Donald added: “This means that there is a route for Afghan veterinary surgeons who have been resettled in the UK to become practising veterinary surgeons and contribute to animal health and welfare in this country.”
Several veterinary organisations, including the BVA and BVNA, also offer free membership to refugees.
The group’s intervention comes amid growing calls from activists who argued their plight had been “forgotten”.
Vet Times has asked the Foreign Office for comment on the case, but has yet to receive a response.