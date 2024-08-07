7 Aug 2024
Vetlife officials hope their new support materials can help practice teams begin their own journeys of increased understanding and acceptance.
Veterinary practices are being encouraged to take the first step towards greater neurodiversity awareness by using a leading charity’s new support materials.
Vetlife representatives are set to present the work of its dedicated working group on the issue at several forthcoming events, following the project’s initial launch at BVA Live in June.
The group has urged all sectors of the profession to come together to create a “veterinary community where every individual feels valued, supported and empowered”.
The charity’s project website said: “Whether you’re a student, veterinary professional, administrative team member, practice manager or employer, your participation is vital in making our profession more inclusive and understanding of neurodiversity.”
Among the available materials is a 40-page document that explores several common neurodivergent conditions, including autism spectrum conditions, ADHD, dyslexia and dyscalculia.
It also outlines how reasonable adjustments can be made in the workplace, while associated blogs and videos share individual experiences of living with neurodivergent conditions while working in practice.
The paper said: “There have been massive strides forward in understanding of neurodivergent conditions in recent years, but many adults are only now receiving diagnoses after years of misdiagnoses or being missed by incorrect or narrow diagnostic criteria.
“It cannot be overstated how destructive and isolating it is to feel misunderstood and marginalised, and how empowering it is to finally understand yourself and your prior challenges.
“The long NHS waiting lists will continue to delay diagnosis, but self-identification is equally valid and should be respected.”
The project has been supported by grant funding from the Zoetis Foundation and presentations on its work are expected to be on the agenda at next month’s BSAVA Alba event in Glasgow, as well as October’s BVNA Congress in Telford and November’s London Vet Show.
Vetlife trustee Kirstie Pickles said: “We are so grateful to the Zoetis Foundation, without whom our 2024 neurodiversity initiative would not have been possible.
“This resource is intended to provide the initial stepping stone for practices to embark on a meaningful journey into neurodiversity awareness to enable better provision of support for neurodivergent members of the veterinary professions.”