In cats, no evidence exists of significant changes in energy requirements by age13; however, mature and senior cats (7 to 12 years old) tend to have problems with obesity, which might signal lower energy requirements. Interestingly, geriatric cats (more than 12 years old) have an increased prevalence of being underweight associated with loss of fat and fat-free mass14, which could result from an increase in energy needs of very old cats, although it can also reflect decreased energy digestibility and decreased food intake, too.