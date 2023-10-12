12 Oct 2023
Major changes, including a reduction in the number of horses allowed to take part in the race, have been welcomed by a leading veterinary academic and the RSPCA.
Image © Gabriel Cassan / Adobe Stock
Leading veterinary and welfare sector figures have backed major reforms of the Grand National, including a reduction in the number of runners allowed to take part.
The measures, announced today (12 October), will see the maximum field reduced from 40 runners to 34, with the first fence being moved 60 yards closer to the race’s starting point.
Other changes will include an earlier start time, the installation of foam and rubber toe boards on each fence, plus increased scrutiny of entrants before they are allowed to run.
All the alterations are due to be in place in time for next year’s event, which is scheduled to be held on 13 April.
Chris Proudman, head of the University of Surrey’s vet school, is among the veterinary, welfare and sporting figures who have given their support to the measures.
In comments released as part of today’s announcement by The Jockey Club, which owns the Aintree racecourse, he commended what he described as “the right and responsible action to take”.
He said: “As a veterinary professional, committed to the welfare of animals and specialising in horses, I commend the significant modifications to the Grand National.
“Making changes to such a famous race requires evidence and judgement. These changes will make considerable strides towards enhancing equine welfare for all participants.”
Emma Slawinski, the RSPCA’s director of policy, also welcomed the changes, but said it hoped the announcement would also pave the way for further revisions.
She said: “We have always urged horse-racing authorities to act on the wealth of science and evidence and believe this is the only way to demonstrate a commitment to improving and protecting horse welfare and ensuring a good life for those involved in the sport.
“The BHA (British Horseracing Authority) and The Jockey Club will know that the RSPCA will continue to urge them to go further for the good of horse welfare.”
The measures, which are seen as the most sweeping to be made to the race since two horses died in 2012, follow the attempted disruption to this year’s staging, which saw more than 100 people arrested.
The changes are likely to be unpopular with many supporters of the sport, amid long-standing concerns that alterations to the course represent a dilution of the historic challenge the race poses.
But chief executive of The Jockey Club Nevin Truesdale argued the changes were necessary to help ensure the sport thrived into the future.
He said: “That means our sport, like many other sports have done, needs to recognise when action needs to be taken to evolve because the safety and care of horses and jockeys will always be our number one priority.
“In making these changes at Aintree we are underlining our relentless focus on welfare and our commitment to powering the future of British racing.”