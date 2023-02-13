13 Feb
“Park Vet Group is full of talented people, and I look forward to developing and nurturing that talent so we can continue to expand the services we offer to clients and patients” – Amy Jennings.
A Leicestershire-based veterinary practice group has appointed a familiar figure as its new lead clinical director.
Amy Jennings has taken up the senior role with Park Vet Group, which has two practices in the city, plus sites at nearby Glenfield and Whetstone.
Having graduated from the RVC 10 years ago, Miss Jennings joined the Whetstone practice two years later, initially specialising in small animal care. She was appointed lead vet at the Whetstone practice in 2020, before being promoted to group primary care clinical director last year.
Miss Jennings said: “Park Vet Group is full of talented people, and I look forward to developing and nurturing that talent so we can continue to expand the services we offer to clients and patients.”
As well as overseeing standards across the four practices, Miss Jennings is studying towards a further qualification with a Certificate in Advanced Veterinary Practice, and remains on the group’s clinical practice rota.
Away from work, she has also completed several half-marathons and is training for another later this year.
Park Vet Group has been part of the Linneaus portfolio of practices since 2019.