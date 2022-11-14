Sensory enrichment is a form of environmental enrichment where auditory, olfactory or visual stimuli are utilised. Sensory enrichment has applications in the management and housing of dogs. The use of auditory enrichment, such as classical music and audiobooks, is suggested to have positive behavioural effects in kennelled dogs by enhancing resting, and reducing vocalisations. However, use of heavy metal music should be avoided as it can increase barking and body-shaking, while pop music, psychoacoustically designed classical dog music and radio talk shows do not seem that effective at ameliorating dog stress.