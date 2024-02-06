SRPs is a syndrome with four presentations that reflect the strategies adopted by dogs when left alone, which can involve different emotions – especially frustration. Before establishing the dog has SRPs, the differential diagnosis for each sign needs to be performed by ensuring these behaviours only occur when the dog is alone. Afterwards, a detailed anamnesis, the use of the Lincoln Classification of Separation-related Problems Questionnaire, and recording the dog while it is alone are very important to help the team better understand and classify each case in one of the four forms.