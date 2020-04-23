23 Apr 2020
Series of creative challenges helping to lift spirits at a family run practice.
The team at Marlow with some of their lockdown challenge creations. Image: Marlow Vets.
The team at Marlow Vets in Chepstow are staying positive with a series of COVID-19 lockdown “challenges”.
Staff say the latest challenge in creative embroidery “has kept their spirits up, and their needles sharp”.
Vet Caroline Marlow, who runs the family practice with her vet husband Glenn, had bought the embroidery squares for her granddaughters aged 8 and 10, but couldn’t visit the children due to the lockdown.
Mrs Marlow (top left of photo) said: “We have some very creative people among our staff, so challenged them to see what they could come up with.”
She added: “We had rainbows crocheted, painted or coloured in; with limited materials there was even one made from freshly picked flowers; another used their partners’ workshop model paint.
“This too will pass’ made a very relevant motto and the beautifully detailed vet scene surely must have taken all weekend.”
Other lockdown challenges have been to create a video of how to clip a poodle, colouring rainbows to support fellow essential workers and creating a bee-friendly flower garden at the practice.
Mrs Marlow said: “Everyone talks about mental health initiatives, but this is actually doing it at a time of great anxiety for many people. We’ve found that these challenges really do raise spirits all-round.”