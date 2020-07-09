9 Jul 2020
Three-year-old cat initially thought to have infected cat bite, but needle and thread found in back of its throat.
Vets at Mayhew thought a three-year-old cat brought in by animal welfare officers had an infected cat bite, but instead encountered a needle and thread wrapped in a wad of fur in the back of its throat.
Kali, also suffering from an abscess, was on the receiving end of a lucky diagnosis, as staff said the needle could have easily pierced his throat or stomach.
Vets at the Kensal Green, London animal charity were able to extract the needle quickly and easily before it caused further damage. They also cleaned the abscess and removed necrotic tissue before administering antibiotics and pain relief.
Staff said that while he showed signs of being domesticated, Kali had clearly been straying for some time. His fur was fairly matted and he was a bit underweight.
He has since been recovering in Mayhew’s cattery, and no permanent damage is thought to have been done.
In a press release, the Mayhew said: “Kali is incredibly lucky that we found him when we did, given the risks associated with swallowing a foreign object – especially something as small and sharp as a needle and thread.
“Our quick action undoubtedly saved Kali, and meant we were able to treat his abscess before that too became life-threatening. With no one around to look out for him, Kali’s story could easily have had a much sadder ending.”
The statement added that while he was not yet ready for rehoming, Mayhew expected Kali to continue recovering from his ordeal.
He will be neutered, vaccinated and prepared for adoption later this summer.