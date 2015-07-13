ARF and CRF renal failure are separate conditions

ARF does not predispose to CRF

CRF does not lead to ARF except that decompensation may superimpose “acute on chronic” renal failure

the factors initiating CRF differ from those underlying its self-sustaining linear progression – that is, glomerular filtration rate (GFR) falls at a consistent rate

the usual outcome of ARF is recovery of normal (or pre-existing) renal function

the fall of GFR in CRF results from loss of functional nephrons. In ARF it can result from damaged nephrons, but not necessarily – it can also result from inappropriate redistribution of renal perfusion, away from the cortex (hence the glomeruli) towards the medulla

Chawla and Kimmel2 regard these as factoids; instead we should consider an integrated syndrome of diminished GFR with acute and chronic stages and outcomes determined by factors that include the balance between adaptive and maladaptive responses. Accordingly, patients that have recovered from ARF should be followed up by a nephrologist. Only 12% are monitored long-term, unlike survivors of myocardial infarction (76%). Distrust of the prevailing wisdom has mushroomed in the past 10 years. Some of the reasons follow.