Pituitary tumours in dogs

Pituitary tumours can lead to endocrine diseases, such as Cushing’s disease, even when they are small (microadenomas). However, some pituitary tumours are large and can lead to neurological effects by pressure on the brain (macroadenomas). In particular, enlargement of the pituitary gland can exert pressure on the hypothalamus, which is involved with regulation of heart rate and body temperature.