19 Nov
Gourley Veterinary Surgeons is merging four branch sites into a large purpose-built practice in Denton.
Four branch surgeries are merging into one practice at a large, purpose-built site at a Greater Manchester shopping centre.
Gourley Veterinary Surgeons is merging its existing branches in Hyde, Stalybridge, Droylsden and Newton Heath into a larger surgery at Crown Point Shopping Centre in Denton.
Facilities at the Denton surgery include three consulting rooms, more appointments, a fully equipped operating theatre, dedicated dental suite, and separate dog and cat wards and waiting areas.
Gourley, part of CVS Group, had refurbished its practice in Ashton-under-Lyne in September last year as part of a project to invest in surgeries and their facilities.
Amanda Smith, clinical director at Gourley Vets, said: “We are passionate about giving you the best customer service and clinical care for pets. The limitations of our existing branch surgeries, has made it difficult to offer the level of service we want to.
“The new site in Denton gives us the opportunity to develop a spacious new practice with additional facilities and services – meaning clients will be able to have their pet’s consultations, treatments and surgery all in one place.”
Four vets, four RVNs, two patient care advisors and four receptionists will work at the Denton surgery.