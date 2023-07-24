24 Jul 2023
Many farmers had been heeding vet recommendations to vaccinate ewes early to avoid stock challenges, but some may face temporary delays for Ceva’s Cevac Chlamydia vaccine.
Ceva Animal Health has warned of temporary manufacturing and distribution delays towards the end of the main enzootic abortion of ewes (EAE) vaccination season.
Many farmers had heeded vet recommendations to vaccinate their ewes early for EAE to avoid stock challenges, but the company has said it anticipates supplies of Cevac Chlamydia will be delayed by two to three weeks.
The company said it understood the significance of vaccinations in maintaining health and welfare of livestock, and “deeply regrets” any inconvenience caused. It said its primary goal had been to ensure a stable and sufficient supply of vaccines, and it was working tirelessly to resolve current challenges.
Roy Geary, regional director for northern Europe – including the UK – said: “The manufacturing of vaccines is a complex process that involves stringent quality control measures and adherence to regulatory guidelines.
“There have been unforeseen manufacturing issues at our production facilities, which have temporarily affected the ability to meet the demands of the UK sheep market within the main seasonal vaccination period for EAE. As a responsible provider, we are actively addressing these issues to minimise the impact on customers.
Mr Geary added: “In collaboration with relevant stakeholders, we have implemented comprehensive contingency plans to optimise the manufacturing and distribution process.
“Our dedicated team is working closely with our partners to resolve the challenges and restore normal supply levels as soon as possible.
“The vaccine challenge is being treated with the utmost urgency, and we are actively exploring alternative sourcing options to supplement the existing supply chain.”
Mr Geary added that the supply may arrive too late for some farmers to use. He encouraged all farmers to consult their vets and explore alternative means of safeguarding the health of their flocks during the period.
He recommended implementation of robust biosecurity measures and adhering to existing vaccination protocols for other preventable diseases to overall well-being of livestock. He concluded vet practices and the wider sector will be provided with regular updates as “we progress toward a resolution and return to normal supply levels”.
Cevac Chlamydia contains live, attenuated strain ts1B Chlamydia abortus 105.0-106.9 inclusion-body forming units per dose. For full information, contact a Ceva territory manager or telephone 01628 334056.