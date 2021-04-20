20 Apr 2021
Apovomin, to induce vomiting in dogs that have ingested poisons or toxins, introduced by Dechra Veterinary Products.
A treatment to induce vomiting in dogs that have ingested poisons or toxins has been introduced in the UK.
Apovomin, an injectable apomorphine, is effective after a single injection, and is said to provide an important tool for veterinary professionals when the rapid induction of emesis is vital.
Results can be expected from 2 to 15 minutes after the injection of the product.
Apovomin contains the active substance apomorphine hydrochloride hemihydrate 3mg, which is the equivalent to apomorphine 2.56mg. It is being marketed in 5ml vials, has a three-year shelf life and lasts for up to 28 days once broached.
Dechra brand manager Claire Morgan said: “Unfortunately there are many everyday substances that are toxic to dogs once ingested and time is of the essence when dogs have swallowed something that is poisonous to them.”
She added: “It is vital that veterinary professionals have access to a safe and effective treatment like Apovomin that they know they can rely on when dealing with cases like this.
“Apovomin offers a cost-effective and successful treatment for accidental poisoning that will be an important tool for veterinary professionals in day-to-day practice.”