5 Feb 2020
The free video service helps deaf clients and prospective clients who telephone a CVS practice by providing a video link with fully qualified BSL interpreters.
Image © Eskymaks / Adobe Stock
In a first for the UK veterinary profession, the CVS Group has launched a free video service to deaf clients and prospective clients who use British Sign Language (BSL).
The service – called SignVideo – helps deaf clients and prospective clients who telephone a CVS practice by providing a video link with fully qualified BSL interpreters. It covers client approaches for both companion and large animal veterinary enquiries.
The vet team can also access the video service on behalf of a deaf client using a device “in practice” if required.
The idea for the unique communication aid was sparked last summer when Julie Rutter, an animal nursing assistant from Marske Vets in North Yorkshire, gave a compelling presentation on deaf access to the group to a CVS equality, diversity and inclusion working party.
Mrs Rutter, who has been deaf from birth, explained the challenges deaf people face in day-to-day life, including the potential difficulties in obtaining veterinary help with the care of a much-loved family pet. The presentation, described as “inspirational”, proved the catalyst for CVS to create SignVideo.
Mrs Rutter, a mum and pet owner, said: “I’m delighted as a deaf person and BSL user to see CVS become the first veterinary group to offer this important service to deaf clients, following my initial idea on Facebook.