9 May 2024
The popular event will be making its much-anticipated comeback on 16 May at 7:30pm when our expert panel will examine parenting in the profession and asks, are we progressing?
Progress for parents and the chance to win a £500 holiday are on the agenda as the popular VN Happy Hour returns next week.
The live event, which aims to connect the veterinary nursing community, is back next Thursday (16 May), at 7:30pm, to coincide with Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month (VNAM).
Following the “progression” theme of this year’s VNAM, the event will focus on parenting in the profession and ask whether progress is being made in that area.
Exploring key themes such as accessible childcare, flexible working and identity as a parent-vet nurse, the event will encourage audience participation and discussion.
Guest speakers will include Lianne Macfarlane, who is known for her work to simplify family finance issues through her @mortgagefreeleigh social media platform. She will help discuss “all things family and finance” including access to tax-free childcare.
She will be joined by Warwickshire-based RVN Miles Asteri, a parent to two children whom he has adopted while navigating a career in the profession, and Emma Townson, who is passionate about flexible working and supporting nurses, working as part of the Vet Times Gold team.
Sponsored by Lintbells, the evening, which is open to both RVNs and SVNs alike, will also include a live giveaway of a £500 UK holiday to one lucky registrant.
VN Times editor Lacey Pitcher said: “It’s great to be able to bring VN Happy Hour back after building such a community during lockdown. With lots of discussion surrounding support for parents, we thought this the perfect time to facilitate meaningful conversation and signposting.”
Nurses can register here.