System factors

No double‑checking of doses.

No dose quick reference chart.

Human factors

It was Miguel’s first day back and he was feeling overwhelmed.

Both Miguel and Lucy were time pressured due to other commitments in the afternoon.

Short‑staffed.

Patient factors

Grace was stressed and very vocal.

Owner factors

None.

Communication factors

No closed loop communication.

Other

None.

What has been learned?

On reviewing the incident with the team, it was found that others had experienced similar events, but had realised the error before giving the drug (near miss). It was felt that having a dose chart by patient weight would help to prevent dose calculation errors and would help the nurse to sense check any dose that was written down. It was also felt that double-checking the dose with the vet – for example, saying “you want me to give ‘x’ ml of medetomidine” – and the vet verbally confirming the dose may provide another sense check (closed loop communication).