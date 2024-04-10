10 Apr 2024
Zoletil now has an extended in-use stability from 24 hours to 8 days.
Virbac has announced a change in licence for Zoletil, its two-in-one injectable anaesthetic, which now as an extended in-use stability from 24 hours to 8 days.
Licensed for cats and dogs, Zoletil comprises a coactive balance between tiletamine and zolazepam and is formulated for maximum convenience and peace of mind.
A single vial can now be used for eight days after reconstitution when stored in a fridge at between 2oC and 8oC , maximising the use of each vial, reducing wastage and providing a cost-effective solution.
Reconstituted to a ready-mixed, balanced formulation, Zoletil is for short and medium duration anaesthesia and with multiple administration routes including IV or IM administration.
Used by small animal vets for more than 30 years, Virbac said it was ideal for a wide variety of common clinical procedures, including use as a sole anaesthetic agent, or pre-medication in combination with other molecules.
It can also be used as pre-medication of gas anaesthesia and as a pre-euthanasia anaesthetic has a rapid onset following IM administration, reliable muscle relaxation and maintenance of blood flow to peripheral vessels allowing for ease of intravenous injection after its use.
For further information on Zoletil, or any of the other products in the Virbac anaesthesia portfolio, speak to a Virbac territory manager.