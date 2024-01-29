29 Jan 2024
Identichip describes “handy, pocket-sized” scanner to help minimise anxiety in pets.
A silent microchip scanner has been launched to the UK by supplier Identichip.
Described as handy and pocket-sized by the company, the device has been designed to help minimise anxiety when a pet is scanned for a microchip.
The lightweight scanner has been ergonomically designed and is compatible with all ISO 15-digit (FDX-B) microchips.
Tammie O’Leary – commercial lead at Identicare, an affiliate of Animalcare – said: “With compulsory microchipping coming into effect for owned cats from 10 June in England, it is likely that more cats will be presented to check for a chip or to be implanted.
“Many practices are making substantial efforts to minimise fear or stress in their patients; however, most microchip scanners beep when they locate a microchip, which can be stressful for animals. The silent microchip scanner will help reduce any associated stress for noise sensitive animals.”
The scanner is available from NVS, Covetrus or directly through Identichip. Further information is available from emailing [email protected]