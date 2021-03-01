1 Mar 2021
Cumbrian small animal hospital earns Silver Cat Friendly Clinic status from International Society of Feline Medicine.
Kentdale Referrals has achieved the International Society of Feline Medicine’s silver standards for feline patient care.
Kentdale Referrals has earned Silver Cat Friendly Clinic status from the International Society of Feline Medicine (ISFM).
The small animal hospital – based in Milnthorpe, Cumbria – has brought in a number of measures to enhance its surroundings to provide a stress-free environment for feline patients and achieve the ISFM scheme’s silver standards.
Toby Gemmill, managing director at Kentdale, said: “We are very proud to have achieved Silver Cat Friendly Clinic status. It really has been a team effort, and is a fitting reward for everyone’s hard work and dedication.
“At Kentdale we are committed to excellence at every level and this is a ringing endorsement of our work here.
“We have ensured we provide a low-stress environment, which respects the natural needs of our feline patients. It’s a continuous priority across the practice and we always look to keep improving.”
The ISFM’s Cat Friendly Clinic scheme aims to promote well-being and high standards of care for all cats.
Provision of facilities, staff activities and attitudes aimed at reducing stress in cats are looked at, with criteria including separate dog and cat waiting areas, feline-friendly hospitalisation cages and veterinary equipment just for cats.