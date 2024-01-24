24 Jan 2024
Dechra has launched Cyclofin, an injectable single-dose solution for acute bovine respiratory disease.
Cyclofin is aimed at BRD caused by oxytetracycline sensitive Mannheimia haemolytica and Pasteurella multocida where an anti-inflammatory and anti-pyretic effect is required.
Dechra said Clyclofin has two actives: flunixin-meglumine 200mg/ml (equivalent to 33.2mg/ml flunixin meglumine), which is a potent anti-inflammatory, and oxytetracycline 300mg/ml (equivalent to 323.5mg/ml oxytetracycline trihydrate), which is a first choice anti-infective (class D).
Cyclofin has stated action within 24 to 36 hours, with sustained anti-bacterial activity for five to six days following a single intramuscular injection.
The product has a 35-day withdrawal period. Dechra said it also has a memorable dose rate of 1ml per 10kg bodyweight, making it, it says, convenient for use on farm and good value for farm vets.
Alana McGlade, national sales manager at Dechra, said: “BRD is one of the most prevalent and costly diseases on farm and early administration of an effective and fast-acting NSAID/antibiotic combination treatment, such as Cyclofin, can help relieve discomfort and stress, alleviate pain and improve demeanour and food intake.”
Available in 100ml vials, full details are available online or from Dechra key account managers.