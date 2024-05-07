7 May 2024
A total of 22 animals were seized following a joint operation involving police, welfare officials and local authority staff in South Yorkshire.
Image © Jack / Adobe Stock
Six dogs have been euthanised following the discovery of a suspected illegal XL bully breeding operation in Sheffield.
Sixteen other dogs are now in kennels after they were found to be living in “appalling conditions” and needing veterinary care at an allotment site on Thursday 2 May.
The dogs, most of which are thought to be XL bully types, were seized following a joint operation involving South Yorkshire Police, Sheffield City Council officials and RSPCA officers.
Police said the dogs were living in “small, inadequate, unhygienic conditions”, with several in need of urgent help.
A statement added that six of the seized dogs were euthanised “immediately to end their suffering”.
Chief inspector Emma Heaney, who leads the force’s work relating to dangerous dogs, said: “We do not know how long some of the dogs have been living in these conditions, with female dogs having litters of puppies, while in their own suffering state.
“Following the XL bully ban put in place earlier this year, it is now against the law to breed the dogs.
“Separate to the investigation around these dogs being XL bullys, animal cruelty and suffering will not be tolerated within South Yorkshire, and we will continue to work with partners to ensure those responsible are put before the courts.”
Although police say they have identified a suspect in relation to the discovery, inquiries remain ongoing.