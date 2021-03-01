“Today’s new members all passed this component and went on to sit the practical examination at Glasgow vet school in December 2020. This posed a new set of unique challenges, as we had to run this face-to-face, practical exam in a way that was COVID-secure, which entailed new measures such as kitting out all of our examiners with full PPE, spacing the OSCE stations out to allow for social distancing and adding in extra time for the equipment to be sterilised between tasks.