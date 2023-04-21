21 Apr 2023
Atopivet collar, offering an alternative to topical and oral treatments for management of atopic dermatitis, was launched in US last summer and is available in Spain – with plans to expand elsewhere.
The Atopivet Collar is set to launch across Europe.
Global life science company Bioiberica has launched what it calls “a pioneering skin health solution” for companion animals on the European market.
Hailed as a “world first” that “offers pet owners an alternative to traditional topical and oral treatments”, the Atopivet Collar was launched in the US last summer and is now available in Spain.
However, the company said plans were in place to expand across Europe in the near future.
Bioiberica said the collar functioned by releasing its biologically derived skin health ingredients directly on to the pet’s skin, which are then spread across the body through the lipids of the skin.
One of the ingredients is Biosfeen, which Bioiberica said had been shown to boost filaggrin expression, in turn helping to maintain the integrity of the skin barrier in both in vitro and in vivo trials.
Sergi Segarra – research and development project manager, animal health at Bioiberica – said: “While the collar usually takes one to two months to have an effect, we’ve already received really positive feedback since launching the product in the US last year, and now we’re excited to bring the Atopivet Collar to Europe and beyond.”
Jordi Flores Garcia – marketing director, companion animal health at Bioiberica – said: “We recognised the need for an accessible, effective option that gives owners the freedom to choose a non-invasive, practical alternative to traditional oils, creams and tablets.
“While the collar format is a completely new and innovative approach to supporting pets’ skin health, the ingredients within it have already been shown to be an effective aid for skin conditions like atopic dermatitis, giving vets and pet owners alike assurance of its results.”
The collar is an addition to Bioiberica’s existing Atopivet range. More details are available on the website.