Comment

Cutaneous histiocytoma is a benign neoplasm originating from epidermal dendritic or Langerhans cells. It often appears as a solitary, dome or button-shaped dermal lesion, variable in size, often bright red in colour, rapidly growing and prone to ulceration. It is typically found on the head (including the pinna) or limbs of young dogs, and certain breeds (for example, boxers and dachshunds) seem to be predisposed. However, histiocytoma may occur in dogs of all breeds and ages.