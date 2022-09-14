Following bacterial swab collection, the penetrating bone fragments were removed and the cortex was decompressed. The surgical sites were flushed and debrided, particularly the surrounding soft tissue that was also infected. Mesh cutters were used to cut two custom-made malleable titanium meshes (40mm × 50mm and 0.6mm thickness) slightly larger than the craniectomy sites and then shaped manually according to the contours of the cat’s skull. A 1mm diameter drill bit was used to drill two guide holes on each side of the surrounding temporoparietal periosteum. The aim was to reduce the chances of cracks forming when used close to the fracture lines.